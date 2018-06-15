Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 765 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth (IJT)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth (NASDAQ:IJT) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth traded up $0.43, hitting $194.29, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 202,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,029. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth has a 12 month low of $149.00 and a 12 month high of $194.31.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

