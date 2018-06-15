Isramco (ISRL) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Isramco from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, April 13th.

Isramco opened at $114.15 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Isramco has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Isramco had a negative return on equity of 276.37% and a negative net margin of 32.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Isramco stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Isramco, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) by 145.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Isramco worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Isramco Company Profile

Isramco, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 422 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico.

