iStar Financial Inc. (STAR) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of iStar Financial Inc. (NYSE:STAR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on STAR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of iStar Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of iStar Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iStar Financial by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,488,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 495,946 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in iStar Financial by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,301,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 425,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iStar Financial by 2,117.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 333,420 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in iStar Financial by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 586,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 254,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iStar Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,734,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,320,000 after acquiring an additional 249,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
STAR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. 163,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 8.16. iStar Financial has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $12.49.
iStar Financial (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $364.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.35 million. iStar Financial had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 28.33%. equities research analysts anticipate that iStar Financial will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
iStar Financial Company Profile
iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.
Receive News & Ratings for iStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.