ITT Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (ITT)

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th.

ITT has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. ITT has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ITT to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 577,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,036. ITT has a 1 year low of $38.29 and a 1 year high of $57.62. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $689.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that ITT will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Denise L. Ramos sold 105,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $5,553,258.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,954,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victoria L. Creamer sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $421,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,875 shares of company stock worth $6,607,262. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

