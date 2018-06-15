ITV plc (ITV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ITV plc (LON:ITV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 180.40 ($2.40).

Several analysts recently commented on ITV shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.39) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.06) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.93) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.53) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of ITV traded down GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 169.15 ($2.25). 9,012,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 221.76 ($2.95).

In other ITV news, insider Ian Griffiths sold 126,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.17), for a total value of £206,659.55 ($275,142.52).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

