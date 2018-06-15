Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$5.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.08.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines opened at C$2.93 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$5.05.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

