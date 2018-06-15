Ivy (IVY) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One Ivy token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ivy has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ivy has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $90,501.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003652 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018931 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00602467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00234194 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00044977 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00094086 BTC.

About Ivy

Ivy’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens. Ivy’s official message board is medium.com/@ivykoin. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com.

Ivy Token Trading

Ivy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ivy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ivy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

