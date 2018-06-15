J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seventeen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

JCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised J C Penney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price objective on J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on J C Penney to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of J C Penney in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

NYSE:JCP opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $927.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.21. J C Penney has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The department store operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that J C Penney will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in J C Penney by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 759,853 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 17,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J C Penney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,383 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 19,441 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of J C Penney by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,352 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of J C Penney by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,300 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J C Penney by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 118,544 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

