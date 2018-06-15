J.Jill (JILL) Issues Earnings Results

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.70 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. J.Jill updated its Q2 guidance to $0.22-0.24 EPS.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $384.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 4.08.

JILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.Jill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a report on Friday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen set a $7.00 price target on shares of J.Jill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

In other news, Director Travis Nelson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Eck acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,862.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

