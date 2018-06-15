J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. J.Jill had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. J.Jill updated its Q2 guidance to $0.22-0.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JILL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. 8,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,685. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In other news, Director Travis Nelson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Eck bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,707 shares in the company, valued at $102,862.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JILL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on J.Jill from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $7.00 price objective on J.Jill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.57.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

