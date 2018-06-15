J M Smucker Co (SJM) Chairman Timothy P. Smucker Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Chairman Timothy P. Smucker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.09 per share, with a total value of $530,450.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 557,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,177,214.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J M Smucker traded up $2.13, reaching $105.88, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 80,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $96.13 and a one year high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 18.19%. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on J M Smucker from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 153.1% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker in the first quarter worth $106,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in J M Smucker in the first quarter worth $108,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 77.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

