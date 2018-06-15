Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 155,785 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155,785 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of J2 Global worth $105,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. BidaskClub raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

In related news, Director Robert J. Cresci sold 10,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $788,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,747,115.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 739,232 shares in the company, valued at $58,916,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,006 over the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of J2 Global stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.74. 5,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,748. J2 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This is an increase from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

