Jakks Pacific (JAKK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) will report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jakks Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Jakks Pacific reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Jakks Pacific will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jakks Pacific.

Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). Jakks Pacific had a negative net margin of 16.52% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.65 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAKK. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Jakks Pacific in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Jakks Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jakks Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Jakks Pacific from $2.70 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jakks Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jakks Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Jakks Pacific by 20,020.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 51,653 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jakks Pacific by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,069,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 182,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Jakks Pacific traded up $0.05, reaching $2.85, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 2,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,352. Jakks Pacific has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $80.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jakks Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jakks Pacific (JAKK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jakks Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jakks Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply