Jakks Pacific (JAKK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) will report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jakks Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Jakks Pacific reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Jakks Pacific will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jakks Pacific.

Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). Jakks Pacific had a negative net margin of 16.52% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.65 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAKK. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Jakks Pacific in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Jakks Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jakks Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Jakks Pacific from $2.70 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jakks Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jakks Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Jakks Pacific by 20,020.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 51,653 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jakks Pacific by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,069,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 182,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Jakks Pacific traded up $0.05, reaching $2.85, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 2,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,352. Jakks Pacific has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $80.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

