Insider Selling: Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (OLBK) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) Director James F. Dent sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $69,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,157.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Old Line Bancshares opened at $34.18 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $587.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

Get Old Line Bancshares alerts:

Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ:OLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Old Line Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 million. sell-side analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Old Line Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Old Line Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLBK. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Old Line Bancshares by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Line Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Old Line Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Old Line Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in Old Line Bancshares by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

OLBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Old Line Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Line Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Old Line Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Old Line Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Line Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

About Old Line Bancshares

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Line Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Line Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.