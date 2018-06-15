NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Director Buys $301,385.50 in Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 25,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $301,385.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners opened at $12.25 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.97. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $17.65.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.00 target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $17.50) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,840,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 52,571 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $121,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 837.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 285,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 254,830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,564,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 57,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $3,775,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs.

