James Patrick Kelly Sells 2,500 Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Stock

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) VP James Patrick Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CBT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.82. 11,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,287. Cabot Corp has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.30 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 38.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBT. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $905,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 214,334 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Cabot by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Cabot by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZPR Investment Management bought a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,308,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

