Jamieson Wellness (JWEL) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at TD Securities

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$22.00 to C$24.20 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$24.75 to C$25.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Jamieson Wellness has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.35.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Shares of Jamieson Wellness opened at C$27.35 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$16.44 and a twelve month high of C$27.88.

In related news, Director Heather Blain Allen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.06 per share, with a total value of C$54,120.00.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and LVHS brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.