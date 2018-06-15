Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in ISHARES Tr/EXPONENTIAL TECHNOL (XT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/EXPONENTIAL TECHNOL (NASDAQ:XT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 143,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of ISHARES Tr/EXPONENTIAL TECHNOL at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in ISHARES Tr/EXPONENTIAL TECHNOL by 20.7% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in ISHARES Tr/EXPONENTIAL TECHNOL by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 107,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ISHARES Tr/EXPONENTIAL TECHNOL during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in ISHARES Tr/EXPONENTIAL TECHNOL during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ISHARES Tr/EXPONENTIAL TECHNOL by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISHARES Tr/EXPONENTIAL TECHNOL opened at $37.89 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. ISHARES Tr/EXPONENTIAL TECHNOL has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $38.52.

