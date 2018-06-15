Jared A. Poff Sells 1,960 Shares of DSW Inc. (DSW) Stock

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) CFO Jared A. Poff sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $49,921.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,785 shares in the company, valued at $300,163.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DSW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.44. 41,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,567. DSW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. DSW had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $712.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that DSW Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. DSW’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSW during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DSW in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in DSW in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in DSW by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DSW in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSW. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of DSW from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DSW in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 target price on shares of DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

