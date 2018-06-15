Jason Industries (JASN) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.18

News headlines about Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jason Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.7729142417214 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Jason Industries traded down $0.05, reaching $2.84, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 10,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,150. Jason Industries has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 million, a PE ratio of 284.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.62.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $167.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.10 million. Jason Industries had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. research analysts anticipate that Jason Industries will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jason Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jason Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

In other Jason Industries news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 49,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $139,236.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 93,631 shares of company stock worth $259,741 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

