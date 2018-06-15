GQG Partners LLC Has $133.50 Million Position in JD.Com Inc (JD)

GQG Partners LLC reduced its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,297,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 454,567 shares during the period. JD.Com accounts for approximately 3.5% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of JD.Com worth $133,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,885,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,044,000 after purchasing an additional 624,745 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 63.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,877,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $683,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551,633 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,061,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,409 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 23.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,570,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 11.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,730,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after acquiring an additional 602,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com traded down $0.25, reaching $43.50, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 901,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,257,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,354.00, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.59. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $100.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.92 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on JD.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on JD.Com from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded JD.Com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

