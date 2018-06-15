Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd Has $1.99 Million Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd cut its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. JD.Com makes up approximately 1.1% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,885,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,044,000 after acquiring an additional 624,745 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 63.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,877,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $683,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551,633 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,061,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,409 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 23.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,570,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 11.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,730,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after acquiring an additional 602,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD.Com traded down $0.25, reaching $43.50, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 901,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,257,262. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,354.00, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.59. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $100.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.92 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.31%. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on JD.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JD.Com from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded JD.Com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.