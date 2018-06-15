JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, June 6th.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JD. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on JD.Com from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet raised JD.Com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JD.Com from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Shares of JD.Com opened at $43.75 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,375.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.59.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $100.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.92 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JD.Com by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.Com by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the period. Finally, Emory University bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $5,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

