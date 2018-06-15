Mitsui & Co Ltd Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $43.38 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Mitsui & Co Ltd in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 29th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $43.38 for the year.

OTCMKTS:MITSY opened at $349.43 on Thursday. Mitsui & Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $272.87 and a 52 week high of $373.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co Ltd had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter.

Mitsui & Co Ltd Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses.

