FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) in a research note released on Tuesday, May 29th.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FGP. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.66) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.17) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.46) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstGroup currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 115.30 ($1.54).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00), hitting GBX 83.65 ($1.11), during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 6,531,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,000. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.60 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.06).

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The transport operator reported GBX 12.30 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 12.10 ($0.16) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). FirstGroup had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

In other FirstGroup news, insider David Robbie purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £27,600 ($36,746.11). Also, insider Tim O’Toole purchased 18,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £14,104.74 ($18,778.78). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 60,591 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,734.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.