Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cloud Peak Energy Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (NYSE:CLD)

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Cloud Peak Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cloud Peak Energy’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cloud Peak Energy had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cloud Peak Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Cloud Peak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

CLD stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cloud Peak Energy has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $284.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 147.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,805 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 45,217 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

