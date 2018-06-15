JetPay (NASDAQ:JTPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

JetPay (NASDAQ:JTPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research set a $3.00 target price on shares of JetPay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JetPay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get JetPay alerts:

Shares of JetPay traded up $0.05, reaching $2.00, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,689. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. JetPay has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

JetPay (NASDAQ:JTPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). JetPay had a negative return on equity of 305.34% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.33 million. research analysts expect that JetPay will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

JetPay Company Profile

JetPay Corporation provides debit and credit card processing, payroll, human capital management (HCM) and card services to businesses and their employees in the United States. The company operates through two segments, JetPay Payment Processing and JetPay HR and Payroll. It offers debit and credit processing and automated clearing house payment services to small and medium-sized businesses, as well as to large entities, which processes Internet transactions and recurring billings; and HCM services, including payroll, tax filing, time and attendance, HR, and other related services to small and medium-sized employers.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JetPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetPay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.