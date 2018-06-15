Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Insider Sells $540,349.92 in Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) insider Jimmy Stead sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $540,349.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CFR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,445. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $121.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.12. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFR. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Raymond James cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 850.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

