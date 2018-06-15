JinkoSolar (JKS) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 7th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JinkoSolar to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.17.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Shares of JinkoSolar traded down $0.26, hitting $12.11, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,539. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $345.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $976.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.40 million. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 35.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 39.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.