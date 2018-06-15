JinkoSolar (JKS) Lowered to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on JinkoSolar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital set a $19.00 target price on JinkoSolar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Shares of JKS opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $976.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.40 million. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.