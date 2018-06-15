Jiyo Price Down 49.4% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:JIYO)

Jiyo (CURRENCY:JIYO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Jiyo has traded 49.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jiyo has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $1,114.00 worth of Jiyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jiyo coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Octaex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005900 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002504 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Jiyo Profile

Jiyo (CRYPTO:JIYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Jiyo’s total supply is 36,947,570 coins and its circulating supply is 36,371,404 coins. Jiyo’s official Twitter account is @team_jiyo. Jiyo’s official website is www.jiyo.io.

Jiyo Coin Trading

Jiyo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Octaex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jiyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jiyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jiyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

