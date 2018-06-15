John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) Insider James A. Valentine Sells 6,160 Shares

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) insider James A. Valentine sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $418,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

JBSS opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.07 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.08. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $71.99.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBSS shares. BidaskClub downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. ValuEngine downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,071,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,753,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 112.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 335,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after buying an additional 177,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 194,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. It offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.