John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (HEQ) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.04

Media headlines about John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 47.2606366855486 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,290. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%.

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return with a focus on current income and gains, and also consisting of long-term capital appreciation. It will invest over 80% of its net assets in equity and equity-related securities, including common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts (including American depositary receipts and global depositary receipts), index-related securities, options on equity securities and equity indexes, real estate investment structures, convertible securities, private placements, convertible preferred stock, rights, warrants, derivatives linked to equity securities or indexes and other equity equivalents.

