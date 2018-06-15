Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) CFO Sells $442,260.00 in Stock

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) CFO John J. Cronin sold 26,000 shares of Mastech Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $442,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,509 shares in the company, valued at $365,868.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MHH stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. 11,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,157. Mastech Digital Inc has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 18.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHH. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the third quarter worth $281,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mastech Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large and medium-sized organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

