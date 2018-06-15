John Michael Costello Acquires 3,600 Shares of Conifex Timber Inc (TSE:CFF) Stock

Conifex Timber Inc (TSE:CFF) Director John Michael Costello bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.85 per share, with a total value of C$21,060.00.

Shares of Conifex Timber stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,902. Conifex Timber Inc has a twelve month low of C$3.02 and a twelve month high of C$6.99.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of C$130.83 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on CFF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Conifex Timber from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

