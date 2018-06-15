Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,666,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,004 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Johnson & Johnson worth $796,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 354,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.23.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson traded up $0.20, hitting $122.61, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,173,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $329.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $118.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

