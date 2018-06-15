Johnson Matthey (JMAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported GBX 208.40 ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 207.90 ($2.77) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Johnson Matthey had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.60%.

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 3,823 ($50.90) on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,681 ($35.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,511 ($46.74).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 58.25 ($0.78) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $21.75. This represents a yield of 1.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JMAT. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($51.92) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.94) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($45.27) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,670 ($48.86).

In other news, insider John Walker purchased 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,268 ($43.51) per share, with a total value of £392.16 ($522.11). Also, insider John O’Higgins purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,072 ($40.90) per share, with a total value of £46,080 ($61,350.02). Insiders have bought a total of 1,536 shares of company stock worth $4,727,196 over the last 90 days.

Johnson Matthey Plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Emission Control Technologies, Process Technologies, Precious Metal Products, Fine Chemicals, and New Businesses. The Emission Control Technologies division manufactures catalysts, which control harmful emissions from cars and other light duty vehicles powered by various types of fuel, as well as from diesel powered trucks, buses, and non-road machinery.

