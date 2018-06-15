Joint (JYNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.41

Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Joint from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.12 million, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Joint had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 53.03%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. analysts predict that Joint Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,314.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 48.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 92,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 3,839.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 75,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 352 franchised clinics and 47 company-owned or managed clinics.

