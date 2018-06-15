Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, June 4th.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JONE. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Jones Energy in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.21.

JONE stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Jones Energy has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.21.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Jones Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. equities analysts forecast that Jones Energy will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jones Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,845,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 151,840 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Jones Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Energy by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 877,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Energy by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 89,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Energy

Jones Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas.

