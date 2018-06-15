ISHARES Tr/CORE TOTAL USD BD M (IUSB) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE TOTAL USD BD M (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,349,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,603 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 5.38% of ISHARES Tr/CORE TOTAL USD BD M worth $117,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE TOTAL USD BD M by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE TOTAL USD BD M in the fourth quarter worth $3,224,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE TOTAL USD BD M in the fourth quarter worth $20,270,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE TOTAL USD BD M in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE TOTAL USD BD M by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 74,244 shares during the period.

Shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE TOTAL USD BD M opened at $49.22 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. ISHARES Tr/CORE TOTAL USD BD M has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This is a positive change from ISHARES Tr/CORE TOTAL USD BD M’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

