Joseph S. Steinberg Acquires 5,800 Shares of Crimson Wine Group Ltd (CWGL) Stock

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Joseph S. Steinberg acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $54,114.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Crimson Wine Group traded up $0.05, hitting $9.30, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 14,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,391. The firm has a market cap of $221.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 2.33%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Crimson Wine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

