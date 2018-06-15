JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Societe Generale (GLE) a €48.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLE. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Macquarie set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €47.19 ($54.88).

Get Societe Generale alerts:

Shares of Societe Generale opened at €45.19 ($52.55) on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Societe Generale has a one year low of €41.88 ($48.70) and a one year high of €52.26 ($60.77).

About Societe Generale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.