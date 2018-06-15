BP (NYSE:BP) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $42,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BP by 253.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Santander lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.91 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.10 to $40.10 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.54.

Shares of BP traded down $1.12, hitting $45.32, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 3,150,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,502,439. The company has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89. BP has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that BP will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.60%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.