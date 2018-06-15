JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. FSI Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, April 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Vetr upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.28 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.06.

JPM opened at $108.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $86.01 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $377.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $27.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

In related news, Director Todd A. Combs bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.61 per share, with a total value of $1,489,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,726.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,488,830 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

