Insider Selling: Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) SVP Sells 4,440 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Julie Tay sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Julie Tay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 11th, Julie Tay sold 2,250 shares of Align Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $641,250.00.

Align Technology traded down $3.61, reaching $362.66, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,141,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,646. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 93.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.01 and a 12 month high of $370.47.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $436.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,614,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,827,000 after purchasing an additional 576,900 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,283,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,895,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 496.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after acquiring an additional 160,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,153,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,144,948,000 after acquiring an additional 130,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

