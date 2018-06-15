Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) EVP Sells $1,634,100.00 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) EVP Julie Whalen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,937.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WSM stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.14. 135,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,113. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.68 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $286.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 438,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 296,381 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 339.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 332,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 256,905 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 469,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 532,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the period.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

