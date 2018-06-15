Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) Stake Increased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,163 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,439,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,308,000 after purchasing an additional 326,738 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,126,836 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 524,930 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,038,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,673,213 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,482,000 after purchasing an additional 51,583 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 108,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

BVN opened at $15.45 on Friday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $316.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.42 million. equities research analysts predict that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru. The company operates four directly operating mining units, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Mallay; and two mining unites that are under development stage comprising Tambomayo and San Gabriel.

