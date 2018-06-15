Raytheon (RTN) Stake Lessened by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $233,941.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,107,288.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $112,078.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,328 shares of company stock worth $6,681,734 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Raytheon in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

Shares of Raytheon opened at $202.68 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $159.46 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

