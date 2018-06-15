Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,634 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,643,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,591,000 after acquiring an additional 68,342 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Corning by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,076,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after buying an additional 136,107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Corning by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,386,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $140,330,000 after buying an additional 111,926 shares during the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.34. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Corning had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 224,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $6,456,419.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David L. Morse sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $950,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,715.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.