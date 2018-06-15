Just Energy Group Inc (JE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Just Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Shares of Just Energy Group traded down $0.03, reaching $3.63, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 306,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,433. Just Energy Group has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $565.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 714.71% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $802.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.07 million. equities research analysts forecast that Just Energy Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0962 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Just Energy Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Just Energy Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback 9,730,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Just Energy Group by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 365,614 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $864,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.